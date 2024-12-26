Randy Orton Not Expected For Netflix Debut Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE fans shouldn’t expect to see one top star on Netflix’s debut episode of Raw.

The January 6th episode has been heavily stacked with major matches and marquee names to mark the launch on Netflix. The lineup includes CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in tribal combat, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending her title against Rhea Ripley.

However, Randy Orton, who has been absent from WWE television since being taken out by Kevin Owens with a devastating piledriver on the November 8th episode of SmackDown, is not expected to appear. Orton is rumored to be gearing up for a feud with Owens, who is currently embroiled in a storyline with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, who has a track record of breaking WWE news, Orton is not scheduled for the Netflix debut episode of Raw. While his return to television remains uncertain, fans can anticipate a future clash with Owens as part of his comeback storyline.