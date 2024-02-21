Randy Orton On Allegations Against Vince McMahon: “It F**king Hurts My Heart”

Randy Orton is the latest WWE talent to comment on the claims against former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

A former WWE employee, Janel Grant, claimed in a lawsuit that McMahon was involved in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal. The lawsuit also names the company and former executive John Laurnatis.

Orton was interviewed by Sports Illustrated and asked about the charges.

“I’ve got to say this–I wouldn’t be where I am without Vince McMahon taking a chance on me a handful of times,” said Orton. “I would not be where I am today without Vince McMahon. But, f—, I’m reading this sh–. What you’ve seen and read, I’ve seen and read. As far as commenting on that, it f—— hurts my heart. It hurts my heart.”

Orton then explained how things have changed in WWE, revealing that before he was incapacitated with a significant back ailment, Vince had television rewritten multiple times, with writers staying up until all hours of the morning. However, everything has changed under Triple H.

“I’m very happy with the changes, and I’m very happy that Nick Khan, Triple H, Bruce Prichard and all those guys are proving they mean what they say. The company changed, and they care about the talent. I think everybody feels the same way.”

Orton will fight in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday, with the winner challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.