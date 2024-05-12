Randy Orton Praises Austin Theory, Bron Breakker And Grayson Waller

Randy Orton spoke briefly with Adam’s Apple about his WWE future, having the fans sing his entrance song at Backlash France, and more.

During the interview, he was asked about the next WWE breakout star. He praised Austin Theory, Bron Breakker, and Grayson Waller, but did not name anyone specifically.

“I’m a fan of Bron Breakker. I’ve been a fan of Austin Theory. I think [Grayson] Waller’s great. There are a lot of guys in NXT that I’m not necessarily aware of. But when I was down there getting ready to get back on the road last fall, I saw a lot of great talent down there, guys and girls. But as far as one particular person, that’s a tough question. My eyes are on Austin Theory, and I think not only from a talent standpoint but also he’s got a great look. He’s gotten better and better on the mic. The more opportunities he has, I think, the more he’ll thrive. But I’ve talked to the guy, and he’s on the level. When I was his age, I was nothing like him. He’s way more mature than I was. I think that he’s got the world by the balls man, and he’s making the right decisions. He’s taking care of himself. He knows what his priorities should be, and there with being the best that he could be with the WWE.”

