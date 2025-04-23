Randy Orton Reacts To $30,000 WrestleMania Tickets: “Embarrassing”

WrestleMania 41 has officially gone down as the most financially successful event in WWE history. TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, confirmed this week that WrestleMania 41 generated the largest gate of any WWE event to date, breaking all previous box office records for the company.

The two-night spectacle from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas delivered historic financial returns — even amid widespread fan frustration regarding ticket prices. In the weeks leading up to the event, fans voiced concerns over sky-high costs, with Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reporting that nosebleed tickets were priced as high as $800 prior to the event. While prices dropped as low as $100 on the day of the show, the initial surge led to significant criticism online.

Further fueling the conversation was a viral video featuring Randy Orton, who openly expressed his disbelief upon learning that some fans had spent up to $30,000 for premium seats at the show.

“Embarrassing,” Orton said in the clip, reacting to the extreme ticket costs with visible shock.

Randy Orton himself is even shocked how much ticket prices are for WrestleMania 😭 pic.twitter.com/LhW76vxU4U — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 22, 2025

Orton was featured in a marquee match at WrestleMania 41: Night 2, where he defeated TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry. Hendry stepped in as a surprise opponent after Kevin Owens was pulled from the card due to an undisclosed injury.

Despite the pricing backlash, the event was undeniably a box office triumph for WWE. It also continued the growing trend of crossover appearances, such as Hendry’s involvement, signaling further collaboration between WWE and TNA.

As WWE continues expanding its global reach under the TKO banner, ticket pricing — and fan accessibility — may remain a hot topic heading into upcoming premium live events like Backlash and Money in the Bank.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of WWE ticketing trends, crossover surprises, and all things WrestleMania fallout.