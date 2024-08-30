Randy Orton Reveals Big News About His WWE Contract Status At Bash In Berlin Kickoff

Randy Orton won’t be hanging up his wrestling boots anytime soon.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend revealed some news about his status with the company during his appearance at the Bash In Berlin Kickoff event in Germany on August 30.

While at the media event to promote his WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout against GUNTHER on August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, “The Viper” revealed that he has “signed a five-year contract extension” with WWE.

This will keep “The Apex Predator” with WWE through 2029.

