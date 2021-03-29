Randy Orton Says His “D***” Is Taller Than Soulja Boy

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Soulja Boy reignited his online beef with Randy Orton over the weekend. In one of his tweets, Soulja Boy referred to Orton as a “p****” which led to the exchange continuing:

Soulja Boy also deleted a tweet in response to a fan about facing Orton in the ring:

“Bitch why u thinking I’m going off they won’t let me in the ring they pussy but wanna tweet at me run me my check.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR