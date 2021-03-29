Randy Orton Says His “D***” Is Taller Than Soulja Boy

As PWMania.com previously reported, Soulja Boy reignited his online beef with Randy Orton over the weekend. In one of his tweets, Soulja Boy referred to Orton as a “p****” which led to the exchange continuing:

Bro you wear thongs. Leather thongs at that. Stop the cap 🧢 my money taller than you. To be real I think you scared of me. All that talk I’ll smack the shit out u 👋🏾 https://t.co/Rr7Nua2Nj8 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 29, 2021

Soulja Boy also deleted a tweet in response to a fan about facing Orton in the ring:

“Bitch why u thinking I’m going off they won’t let me in the ring they pussy but wanna tweet at me run me my check.”