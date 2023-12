WWE legend “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton made his highly-anticipated return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames last November 25th and he already has a big appearance coming up.

United States Champion “The Maverick” Logan Paul took to his Instagram and revealed that Orton will be on a future episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast.

Paul said, “We just did Impaulsive with the legend, the legend killer I should say, Randy Orton, ladies and gentlemen. SmackDown tonight, don’t miss it.”