Randy Orton Talks About One Of His Favorite RKOs Of All-Time

Randy Orton has hit a lot of ‘RKOs out of nowhere’ over the years.

But which was his favorite?

“The Apex Predator” attempted to answer that question during his appearance on “IMPAULSIVE With Logan Paul” this week, pointing to his RKO of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 as one of his favorites.

“It’s up there (Orton said about RKO to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 being one of his favorite times he’s hit the move),” he said. “So, when it comes to the timing, I’ll take the credit on that but when it comes to getting there, I gotta give all that credit to Seth.”

Orton continued, “I gave him a base to jump off of, but he had to run towards me, redirect, go straight up off the back and give me enough hang time — give himself enough hang time I should say for me to go from being bent way the f*ck down to getting out from underneath, seeing him and dropping and if he would have been just a little off, the whole move would have not went down, or if it went down, it wouldn’t have been pretty and it would have been on me. I would have took the criticism on that, so I gotta give guys like Seth and all the other guys that have done the springboards and where I catch ‘em and even J.D. (McDonagh in WarGames), bobblehead JD.”

