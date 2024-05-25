Randy Orton To Break Long Streak At WWE King And Queen Of The Ring

Randy Orton is set to have the opportunity to do something in his career that he has never done before, which is a rare occurrence for the future WWE Hall of Famer who has found great success.

Orton will face Gunther in the King of the Ring Tournament finals at today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE event in Saudi Arabia. The winner will face a World Heavyweight or Undisputed WWE Title match at SummerSlam.

Orton defeated Tama Tonga in a semifinal match on Friday to win the SmackDown side of the bracket. Orton was paired in a tag team with Matt Riddle before returning to WWE in November 2022 after back surgery.

According to WrestleFeatures, today’s bout will be Orton’s first singles match at a PLE since defeating Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

According to CageMatch.net, Orton worked only one other PLE one-on-one match that year and has a 1-1 split record in singles matches at PLEs in 2021. Orton is 0-4 in singles matches at PLEs thus far.