Rap Star Drake Calls Rhea Ripley His “Muse”

Rap superstar Drake has once again caught the attention of the wrestling world with his latest comments about WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Appearing on Bobbi Althoff’s YouTube channel, the multi-platinum artist admitted that his Instagram algorithm is dominated by content featuring Ripley.

“My FYP page is just all Rhea Ripley,” Drake revealed. “She’s a wrestler. She’s like my muse [source of inspiration] but… I’m the opposite of probably everything that she likes in life.”

This isn’t the first time Drake has been linked to “Mami.” Earlier this year, fans spotted that the Toronto-born rapper had liked one of Ripley’s mirror selfies on Instagram, sparking a wave of memes and fan reactions across social media.

Drake previously made headlines in WWE circles when he was spotted in attendance at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where Ripley defended her championship. His recent comments have only added more fuel to the crossover buzz between hip-hop and WWE fandom.