Raquel Rodriguez Eyes Women’s Tag Team And Singles Gold In 2025

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss several topics, including his list of goals this year.

Rodriguez said, “I definitely want to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship titles again with my girl Liv, so that we can be three-time women’s tag team champs. That’s a goal for sure that hopefully is something we’re gonna start pursuing soon. I think to win a championship on my own too is definitely a goal that I have for 2025. I think I’ve started off the year right. We’ve come a long way from this past year, so I think that’s what’s looking into my future, whether that be Intercontinental Championship, a US Championship, the Women’s World Championship, the WWE Women’s Championship, we have so many options now with all these titles going around. So that’s definitely what I’m looking forward, and then developing into a bigger and badder Raquel that’s just representing all of the Latinos in Texas and the Latinas that are looking to have someone of their color representing them and their state, so I’m just really excited for what this year holds because I know it has so many surprises too. So I’m really trying not to figure out what those surprises are, I want to be surprised. But we can all be surprised together. [laughs]”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)