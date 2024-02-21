Raquel Rodriguez Opens Up About Her Battle With Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez revealed her diagnosis of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) last month.

As per the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, mass cell activation syndrome is defined as “a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe diarrhea. High levels of mast cell mediators are released during those episodes.”

As a result, she was forced to miss some WWE events. She returned to television on Monday’s RAW, winning a last-chance battle royal to advance to the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at this Saturday’s PLE, where the winner will face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Bianca Belair are also confirmed for the match.

Raquel turned to social media today to tell her struggle while she battled MCAS, and it’s devastating to see what she faced. It was daring of her to post this clip, but it is powerful in raising awareness of MCAS.

She noted, “The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it’s going to be a while til I can get it fully under control. I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all❤️. Keep pushing through the pain!”

You can check out the post below: