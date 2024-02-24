Raquel Rodriguez Releases Statement Regarding Her Appearance At WWE Elimination Chamber

Raquel Rodriguez returned to WWE RAW on February 19th, 2024, after revealing that she had been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). Raquel then participated in the 2024 women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Following the match, Raquel posted the following statement about her appearance on Instagram.

“If you had told me that on the long flight to Perth Australia for the first time it was gonna blow my face up and turn me the same color as my pink satin pillow case (might have been the makeup on Monday too) I would have still jumped on that flight! Maybe my trip didn’t go as planned but I’m still learning this new body of mine. A big part of being a female Wrestler for WWE is getting to sit in that makeup chair with our amazing makeup team who I love so much and getting to get dolled up. It’s part of being a girl. It’s part of feeling fully the part. At the end of the night, I’m proud I went out there Alicia Keys style.

Even if this trip didn’t go as planned I am still grateful that I was blessed to be in Elimination Chamber in Perth Australia with 5 other talented women! And I got to hug a koala bear so it was a win for me 😍 thank you so much to the lovely Vanessa of @lymphaticmassageperth for seeing me last minute 3 times to help me feel my best for the chamber. Your grace, kindness and knowledge was a Godsend 🙏🏼

Thank you to @westozwildlife for the hugs and animal love! A big thank you to the entire WWE medical team! And so much love to my family & friends for the late and early phone calls, prayers and constantly checking on me 🫶🏼 los amo! On to a long flight home ✈️.”