Raquel Rodriguez Removed From Active WWE Roster

Raquel Rodriguez is on the sidelines once again.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the women’s wrestling star has been pulled from the active WWE talent roster.

Rodriguez is listed among others in the company who are currently out of action.

As noted, Rodriguez revealed a Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) diagnosis back in January, which resulted in her being put on the sidelines back then.

Prior to returning at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event in Australia, Rodriguez noticed a flare-up of the condition once again.

She last wrestled on the February 26, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, defeating Chelsea Green in singles action.

It is unclear if her current status is due to the condition, an injury, or other reasons.

We will keep you posted.