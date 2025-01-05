Real1 Reveals He Thought He’d Be Fired Throughout His Time In WWE NXT

By
James Hetfield
-

Former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) spoke with Buff Bagwell about several pro-wrestling-related topics, including how 16-time World Champion John Cena saved his career in WWE developmental.

Real1 said, “So, then John Cena walks up to Tyler Breeze – who saved my career – and Tyler Breeze said ‘Oh, him and Cass cut promos in promo class for Dusty and their hilarious together.’”

On getting paired with Big Cass:

“Triple H did charity, he got me my one match so I can go home to Jersey with my bar story and say ‘Yeah, I did it guys!’ Yeah! That’s what I thought! But apparently John Cena had other plans. I just booked my own tag team partner over Triple H, over Dusty, over everyone’s head to John Cena!”

On fans chanting “SAWFT” during a John Cena vs. Ryback match:

“Now we get booked the next tapings, me and Cass haven’t had a match, we’re at the – we’re – I’m thinking I’m getting fired the second I get out of the ring with Cena, I’ve got more heat than anybody, ever!”

On an instance where he feared he would be fired from WWE:

“So, we got ‘How you doin’?’ and ‘SAWFT’ over in front of the crowd, with the rub of Ryback and the rub of Cena. The whole time I was in NXT, I thought I was getting fired!”

On his first match on NXT:

“My first match was really a squash match for Mason Ryan on TV, NXT TV taping.”

On Dusty Rhodes pushing for him to get a promo before the match:

“Dusty Rhodes apparently stood up [during the creative meeting] and said, ‘Give him a microphone and let him be the guy to go out there and get you up.’ Apparently, there was discussion as to whether or not I was ready ’cause I never had a match, and Dusty was like, ‘Why does he need to be ready? He’s going against Mason Ryan. Mason Ryan is 6-foot 8-inches, 300 pounds. If Enzo doesn’t want to cooperate, what’s he going to do? Mason’s probably going to squash him anyway, right?’”

On getting praised backstage afterward:

“John Cena was backstage. When I came out, all the boys stood up to clap for me ’cause I debuted, they were standing up to put me over. All the boys knew that I show up to work at 5 a.m. every day and I get kicked out of the building and I’ve never had a match and I’m getting this debut spot. So, the boys, in like a moment of like f**k you to the system, stood up, like, almost like a f**k you to the coach at the time [Bill DeMott], ’cause he didn’t want me to wrestle. He never gave me a match.”

On not having animosity toward Bill DeMot:

“I have nothing but good things to say about the hell I went through under Bill DeMott because it made me the man I am. I don’t complain about that sh*t. So it should be tough. It should always be tough if you want to make it to the top.”

You can check out Real1’s comments in the video below.

