Reason Behind The Rock’s 2025 Weight Loss

Former WWE Champion and Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned heads at the Venice Film Festival, debuting a noticeably slimmer physique while promoting his new film The Smashing Machine.

Johnson, who portrays former UFC champion Mark Kerr in the gritty biopic, appeared at the Miu Miu Women’s Tales event dressed in a light blue collared shirt and black dress pants, showcasing his leaner build.

The change in appearance is part of Johnson’s ongoing transformation for upcoming roles. At the Toronto Film Festival, he revealed that he is also preparing to play a “whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old” character named Chicken Man in Benny Safdie’s Lizard Music.

Recalling his conversation with Safdie, Johnson explained how he immediately connected with the role. “Benny pitched me this after, and after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man.’ I still have a long ways to go. I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine. [It means] eating less chicken.”

Johnson’s latest career choices continue to showcase his versatility as an actor, moving beyond his trademark action-hero physique to embrace more challenging, character-driven roles.