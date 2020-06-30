Reason For Bray Wyatt’s WWE Absence, Mike Chioda Comments On His Release

– In regards to Bray Wyatt being absent from WWE television in recent weeks, F4WOnline.com is reporting that Wyatt has been spending time with his family. Jojo gave birth to the couple’s daughter and second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda on May 28th. This is why WWE went with Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison at the Backlash PPV.

– During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, former WWE referee Mike Chioda talked about being released from WWE on April 15th after being with the company since 1989:

“Yeah Chris, it took me by complete surprise. I had surgery in October first, in Alabama. And I had a torn rotator cuff and a torn bicep. So I went though surgery in Alabama, Dr. Dougas, and surgery went great. I’m healed up great, and I was ready for WrestleMania. I actually signed a new contract in the middle of March, my contract was up. I actually got a little bump in pay. And then I get a phone call on Tax Day, April 15th. So yeah, it took me by complete surprise.”

“It’s not like they pulled me out of a hat and said, ‘Okay, we have to cut the company and Mike Chioda’s salary is the start of the thing, you know? It was just — I think something completely different. I don’t know if it’s heat, or — but how can you have heat if you have been off 6 months rehabbing? And you know, I hadn’t even been on Twitter or Facebook since 2015. So yeah, it took me by complete surprise.”