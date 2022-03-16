Reason For Finn Balor Missing The 2022 Royal Rumble Revealed

During an interview with BTSport.com, Finn Balor commented on why he missed the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE and several weeks of television:

“I didn’t want to take any time off. I didn’t need any time off, I wasn’t injured. Legally my visa needed to be renewed. I needed to go home to Ireland to go to the U.S. embassy and get a new visa. That’s why I wasn’t at the Royal Rumble and why I wasn’t there for a month. It was strictly legal paperwork that had to be rectified. It had been pushed and pushed due to Covid because we couldn’t travel.”

Balor stated that once a window of opportunity opened up, it was decided for him to not wait any longer and get the paperwork done.