Recent Photo of Randy Orton Looking Well and Jacked

Randy Orton is keeping in good shape and spirits despite being out of the WWE due to an injury.

Orton’s most recent match was in May 2022, when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to lose the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown.

The initial assumption was that Orton would take some time off to recover from a back injury and then return to turn on Riddle, sparking a feud. However, the injury was far worse than anticipated.

Orton had lower back fusion surgery in November of last year. There is no timetable for his return, but there is widespread concern among WWE employees about his WWE career.

For the time being, Orton appears content with his life, as evidenced by the following recent photo of the former WWE Champion: