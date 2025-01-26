Recent Photos Of Randy Orton Surface During WWE Hiatus

WWE has been without one of its top stars, Randy Orton, for the past few months. Orton has been absent from television since the November 8th episode of SmackDown, where he was attacked by Kevin Owens with a devastating piledriver. This injury angle was reportedly designed to set up a future program between Orton and Owens.

While Orton has remained out of the spotlight, he’s been enjoying his personal life. With the Royal Rumble just a week away, speculation is growing that Orton might make his return during the ladder match between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Owens. Such a return would not only further his storyline with Owens but could also provide a key moment of support for his longtime friend.

Orton’s wife recently shared glimpses of the former WWE Champion’s downtime on Instagram, posting photos of the couple on a date night. The posts showcased Orton in high spirits, enjoying his time away from the ring. Fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the squared circle.