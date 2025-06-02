Recently Released WWE Star Reveals New Ring Name

Former WWE NXT star Javier Bernal isn’t wasting any time post-release. Just weeks after being part of WWE’s early May 2025 NXT cuts, Bernal has re-emerged on the independent scene with a new name, new energy, and a passionate message.

Now going by Javi, he released a powerful vignette across social media platforms, aiming to connect with those who’ve ever felt rejected or left behind.

“If you were bullied: Bullied. Didn’t get picked. Left out. It’s time to stand up. It’s to rise. It’s to fight. It’s to win,” Javi stated. “It’s time to open this pit up. Because I’m gonna make sht happen. Follow me wherever I go. Book me if you want a workhorse and a star. [email protected].”*

Javi was among a noteworthy group of NXT talent released by WWE in May. Others included:

– Cora Jade (now wrestling as Elayna Black)

– Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang)

– Gigi Dolin

– Jakara Jackson (now Mara Sadè)

– Riley Osborne

– Eddy Thorpe

– Oro Mensah

– Dani Palmer

Many of these stars have already begun accepting independent bookings and rebranding with new personas and styles as their 30-day non-compete clauses have now expired.

Javi’s gritty and rebellious tone in his return video signals a bold new chapter for the former NXT competitor. He appears ready to grind through the indie circuit, build a strong fanbase, and prove himself as a workhorse with main event potential.

As the indie landscape heats up with recent free-agent signings and roster shake-ups, Javi joins a wave of hungry talent looking to make their mark — on their own terms.

Stay tuned to PWMania for more updates on where Javi and other ex-NXT stars land next!