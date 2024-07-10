Ref Cams Could Be Coming To WWE Soon

WWE is making more money than ever, and interest in the promotion hasn’t been this high in decades.

WWE wants to maintain the momentum as the promotion moves forward, with SmackDown moving from FOX to the USA Network, NXT leaving USA for The CW in the fall, and Raw moving to Netflix in January.

One idea for production could bring fans even closer to the in-ring action. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “another element discussed of late has been the utilization of a ref cam, which could make its way on screen soon.”

WCW previously used the referee-eye cam in the early 1990s. This was used in other sports, including MMA, during the peak of the PRIDE era. WWE has recently completed the Money in the Bank and Heatwave PLEs, both of which received high praise.