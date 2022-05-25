Renee Paquette Reacts To Sasha Banks & Naomi, Says Their Titles Were Briefly Important

Renee Paquette discussed the situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW on the Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha podcast. Regarding Sasha’s future outside of WWE, Paquette stated the following.

“You know, the women’s roster in AEW is great but they could always use some more star. I wouldn’t be surprised but, I also think Sasha’s somebody who also loves Japanese wrestling. When she left, she took like a hiatus however long ago a couple of years ago she was in Japan wrestling with Meiko Satomura. She loves professional wrestling it is something that she lives and breathes so I wouldn’t be surprised to see her make a move.”

Paquette also commented on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles:

“The women’s tag titles have only existed in WWE for a couple of years and as soon as they were brought into the fold, they were important for about 30 seconds, and then nobody cared. There was no true women’s tag teams and they just they lost their luster really quickly. The best case is that they finally let these women do what they want to do and start really working on the tag division.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)