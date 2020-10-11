Renee Young Not Happy With WWE Splitting Up The New Day

As seen during last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships and were then drafted to RAW. Big E. will be staying on SmackDown so the group has officially been split up. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E will face Cesaro, Shinsuke, and Sheamus next week on SmackDown in their “farewell” match.

Renee Young (Renee Paquette) took to Twitter to react to the news, tweeting the following,

“C’mon man. You guys broke up the New Day?!? The fugggggg.”