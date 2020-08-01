Renee Young Shares Funny Jon Moxley Moment

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Renee Young shared a funny moment with her husband and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.

She wrote the following on her Twitter account:

“Jon just made me PayPal him $3 to walk to the fridge to get me another Bud Light Seltzer.”

