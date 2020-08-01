Renee Young Shares Funny Jon Moxley Moment

Renee Young shared a funny moment with her husband and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.
She wrote the following on her Twitter account:
“Jon just made me PayPal him $3 to walk to the fridge to get me another Bud Light Seltzer.”
Fair enough. I respect the hustle
Hell no!
