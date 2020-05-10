Renee Young Wants Jon Moxley To Do a TikTok Dance Video With Her, Drew Gulak Hypes MITB

– Renee Young tweeted the following, noting that she wished her husband (Jon Moxley) would do a TikTok dance with her while they are both under quarantine. She said,

“I’m just a girl, in quarantine, wishing her husband would do a TikTok dance with her.” Peyton Royce chimed in, which you can see below. As many of you know, Royce is dating Shawn Spears.

– Drew Gulak tweeted the following earlier today, hyping tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. He said,

“We trained hard for tonight at #MITB. Even though I missed out on my opportunity this year I know @WWEDanielBryan can overcome those obstacles, climb that building, and win that briefcase! #GulakBryanConnection #GetBetterEveryDay”

