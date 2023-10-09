Report: Bobby Roode Possibly Parting Ways With WWE

PWInsider.com is reporting that Bobby Roode is no longer listed on the active WWE talent roster.

He is, however, still listed in the company’s miscellaneous section, which is reportedly for legends such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as injured talents such as Braun Strowman.

This would indicate at the very least that Roode will not be competing for WWE at any point in the near future.

Roode has been working as a producer for recent WWE television shows, helping to put together matches that take place on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown each week.