Report: Gunther Still Expected To Have Major Role At WrestleMania 42

Gunther is still expected to play a significant role at WrestleMania 42 despite his recent absence from WWE programming.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on FightfulSelect.com, internal sources believe it would not benefit anyone for Gunther to miss the show, reinforcing expectations that he will be featured in a meaningful capacity.

Gunther has not appeared on television since a segment in which he unmasked Dragon Lee, a moment that drew significant attention and sparked speculation about his direction heading into WrestleMania.

Plans for the event have reportedly been impacted by injury. Gunther had been expected to face Rey Mysterio, but Mysterio is currently dealing with a rib injury that has put his availability in doubt. As a result, Gunther’s opponent—and exact role—remains uncertain.

One of WWE’s most dominant stars in recent years, Gunther previously held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days before moving into the main event scene. He has since captured the World Heavyweight Championship twice and established himself as a cornerstone of the Raw roster.

While no official match has been announced, all indications suggest WWE is working to ensure Gunther remains a key part of WrestleMania 42, which takes place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.