Report: Odyssey Jones To Return In Faction On WWE TV Soon

Bobby Lashley might have some more back-up soon.

According to Fightful Select, WWE might be adding a new member to his new group, which currently consists of himself and The Street Profits.

Lashley wrestled his first match in a month on WWE SmackDown this week, and has been aligned on WWE programming in recent weeks with the aforementioned tag-team duo. The three are expected to add a fourth member that WWE fans will recognize.

Fightful Select is reporting that Odyssey Jones has been discussed as the next possible addition to Lashley’s group with The Street Profits.

Jones last worked at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 event in Saudi Arabia back in September.