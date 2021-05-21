Report On Last-Minute Changes That Were Made For WrestleMania Backlash PPV

The match order for WWE’s Wrestlemania Backlash PPV was changed on the day of the show, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. The WWE Title triple threat match between Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman was originally going to close the event. The idea was that since Roman Reigns and Cesaro were going to have a long match, it would be difficult for the triple threat match to follow them.

Meltzer also noted the following:

“There was a push on the day of the show with the idea that Reigns is the only franchise player on the roster, and as such, he should either go first or last.”

In addition to that, the WWE RAW Women’s Title match wasn’t planned to open the show at first.