Report On Vince McMahon Not Being Involved With WWE Creative “At The Moment”

There has been a lot of discussion recently about how WWE handles creative.

Last year, Triple H took over main roster creative from Vince McMahon, who stepped down due to the hush money scandal. Despite McMahon’s return to the board in January, Triple H has been in charge of the majority of the creative this year.

However, there have been times when things were pushed on TV that appeared to come directly from McMahon based on how he books.

It was reported earlier this week that McMahon is no longer involved in creative matters, and talent believe Triple H has been “knighted” by Endeavor. It was also stated that he will be driving 99.9% of the creative going forward.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported, “Regarding the creative process, right now, Paul Levesque is the person in charge. He’s the one making all the key decisions. Bruce Prichard is a conduit between creative, talent relations and talent services. Ed Koskey is the operations person who keeps the scripts flowing.”

Meltzer was told that McMahon is out of creative ideas “at the moment,” but that this could change because McMahon is still the person in charge of the company with the most power.