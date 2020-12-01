Report On WWE Possibly Giving Away Planned TLC Matches For Free On TV

WWE has a few storylines going as they approach December 20th’s TLC pay-per-view. They might not be able to wait until the event to hold some of them.

So far, there’s just one official match for the TLC pay-per-view. AJ Styles will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title. That match was confirmed on RAW this week. They also have other matches on the grid for the event, and you can find that information at this link.

Some of the matches that WWE seems to be building for TLC might show up on television for free, according to Ringside News. The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode is likely for TLC “unless [they] give it away on TV like [they] do a lot.”

A tenured member of the creative team also revealed that Sami Zayn’s Intercontinental Title defense against Big E, although it is likely for TLC, could be given away on television instead. The general idea is that if it’s not been announced for the pay-per-view, then it could be held earlier to boost ratings.

PWMania.com will continue to monitor this ongoing situation. As of this writing, WWE are still stacking their December grid and planning things out.