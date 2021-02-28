Report On WWE’s TV Viewership Outside The U.S.

The Facebook account for Lucha Libre Online wrote the following about WWE television viewership in India:

“Michael Morales Torres and Miguel Perez reveal never-before-heard information about WWE ratings. Sources close to Online Wrestling and Planet Wrestling confirm WWE earned double the average US ratings in India. We can confirm that the average Raw ratings in India for January 2021 has surpassed 4 million viewers. In addition, SmackDown earned an average of 3 million viewers in India. This while NXT surpasses 1 million average viewers in India for January 2021.”

It was also noted that both RAW and Smackdown were drawing over one million viewers in South Africa. Both shows were also drew around 300,000 viewers in Canada, Italy, and Germandy during the month of January.