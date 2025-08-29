Report Raises Concerns Over Kenny Omega’s Health, Omega Responds

A new report has raised concerns about the health of AEW star Kenny Omega. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW World Champion is currently “battling very serious pain.”

The report from Dave Meltzer did not specify the nature or cause of the pain, but the update is notable given Omega’s history of health issues and his recent return from a long recovery.

The news comes just days after his performance at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, where Omega was part of the winning team in the ten-man Lights Out Steel Cage main event.

Despite the concerns, Omega has downplayed the report.

The AEW star is scheduled to wrestle on the September 6th, 2025 edition of Dynamite, and he addressed Meltzer’s claims directly on Twitter/X, “Everybody is in some way, right? Let’s not worry about me, we got work to do next week! I’ll be fine💪.”

This is not the first time Omega’s health has been a topic of concern. He was sidelined from late 2023 through the summer of 2024 with a serious case of diverticulitis that required surgery. His eventual return gave AEW a major boost of star power and reignited fan excitement.