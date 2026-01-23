Report: Sami Zayn World Title Plans Discussed Amid WWE Creative Changes

A major opportunity may have been on the table for one of WWE’s most beloved stars—at least before recent creative shakeups.

According to Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp heard throughout WWE’s recent European tour that Sami Zayn was being actively discussed—and even tentatively planned—for a World Championship match on the road to WrestleMania.

Zayn was reportedly factored into qualifier matches for top contendership during the European tour and advanced all the way to the finals. At one point, the Royal Rumble was floated internally as a possible setting for the title opportunity, before it was later reiterated that the match was “likely before WrestleMania.”

Whether those plans are still intact remains unclear, as WWE creative has undergone notable pivots in recent weeks.

One source close to WWE creative noted that this potential push had been a long-term story beat many on the team hoped to reach, tracing back to Zayn’s 2025 storyline with Karrion Kross. That arc was reportedly viewed as a foundation for elevating Zayn back into the main event title picture.

At this time, it’s uncertain if the reshuffled WrestleMania roadmap will still allow space for the former Intercontinental Champion to challenge for the company’s top prize.

He is scheduled to compete this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event in a high-stakes four-way match with the winner earning a WWE Championship opportunity.

As WrestleMania season continues to evolve, Zayn’s momentum and fan support keep him firmly in the conversation—even if his ultimate destination remains in flux.