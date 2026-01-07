Report: Stephanie Vaquer Dealing With Legitimate Injury

During last Monday night’s special one-year anniversary episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer made an appearance while wearing a walking boot to address the audience.

The segment quickly escalated when Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day attacked her in the ring. The confrontation continued later backstage, suggesting that Vaquer might be written off television, at least for a while.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Vaquer is dealing with a legitimate injury. However, it is not serious enough to require an extended break, and importantly, there are no expectations that she will need to vacate the Women’s World Championship or that a new champion will be crowned.

The report also indicates that once Vaquer is medically cleared, the storyline is expected to transition into a championship program between her and Rodriguez. This approach allows WWE to maintain momentum without rushing her return. WWE has used similar strategies in the past, utilizing short-term write-offs to keep continuity as they build toward events like Elimination Chamber and Royal Rumble.

While the segment raised concerns about Vaquer’s health, backstage updates suggest the situation is being managed carefully, not indicating a major setback. The angle appears to balance a real issue with planned storytelling.

Vaquer is a former NXT Women’s North American Champion and has engaged in memorable feuds with notable WWE figures, including Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and IYO SKY, as she seeks to become one of the most accomplished women in WWE history.