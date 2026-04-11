Report: The Rock Not Expected To Appear At WWE WrestleMania 42

With Pat McAfee teasing a major surprise for Friday’s SmackDown, speculation quickly shifted back to WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He had been one of the names rumored to be Randy Orton’s mystery advisor over the phone. However, the reveal from McAfee disappointed many wrestling fans and frustrated some talent, although it did please ESPN and TKO’s Ari Emanuel.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we already know from last year’s event in Toronto that when ticket sales are slow, Emanuel reaches out to The Rock, an idea that CM Punk alluded to in a recent promo. Meltzer also reports that behind-the-scenes sources indicate a “no” on The Rock’s appearance.

Meltzer adds the usual caveat that a significant surprise of that nature might involve misdirection and would likely only be known to a few people within the company. Ticket sales for this year’s WrestleMania have been notably disappointing, and WWE has already brought in a major name by announcing John Cena as host.

The only other names that might rival that level of star power could be Steve Austin or The Rock. While it’s impossible to say for certain, the latest information suggests that fans should not get their hopes up for The Rock’s appearance.