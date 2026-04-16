Report: WWE Adjusts WrestleMania 42 Rehearsal Schedule

WWE was planning to conduct rehearsals for the WrestleMania 42 matches earlier than usual, although the reasons for this change remain unclear, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to Fightful Select, some matches were scheduled to rehearse on April 15, with the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match specifically mentioned. However, due to the number of matches, it seems unlikely that all of them will be able to rehearse on that date. Preparations for rehearsals are expected to continue throughout the week.

The report also indicated that several live appearances did not have a “firm time” set until a few weeks ago because WWE anticipated this to be one of their busiest promotional periods ever, aiming to boost late ticket sales.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is set to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.