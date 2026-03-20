Report: WWE Changed WrestleMania 42 Plans Due To Bronson Reed Injury

Bronson Reed’s injury played a key role in reshaping WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 42, ultimately leading to Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton being moved onto the show rather than taking place afterward, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Rhodes vs. Orton feud had long been part of WWE’s creative direction, but it was originally scheduled to unfold following WrestleMania. Reed’s injury forced a shift in plans, accelerating the timeline and making the match one of the marquee bouts for the event instead.

As a result of the change, Drew McIntyre is now set to face Jacob Fatu in a separate singles match on the card. During the planning stages, Rhodes’ opponent reportedly alternated between Orton and McIntyre, with internal discussions at one point including a possible Hell in a Cell stipulation if Rhodes vs. McIntyre had gone ahead.

There were also earlier creative ideas involving Roman Reigns, with a Hell in a Cell match against Rhodes considered before WWE shifted Reigns into a program with CM Punk. That change reportedly impacted plans for Bron Breakker, who had been lined up for a role opposite Punk.

Reed has been sidelined since the Royal Rumble due to a hernia, though there is optimism he could return in time for WrestleMania if he is medically cleared. WWE is said to have a plan in place for him should he be ready to compete.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with several major storyline adjustments continuing to take shape ahead of the event.