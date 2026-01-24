Report: WWE Considering Major UK Stadium Event In August 2026

AEW All In 2026 is officially locked in for Sunday, August 30, with the event returning to Wembley Stadium in London.

However, AEW may not be the only major wrestling promotion running a massive UK show that month.

Via X (Twitter), media personality Andrew Baydala reported growing industry chatter that WWE is planning a major stadium event in the United Kingdom in August 2026.

According to Baydala, WWE is eyeing Principality Stadium as the venue. Importantly, the tentative timing would not put WWE head-to-head with AEW All In. “There’s a ton of noise and chatter that WWE will run a major show in August of 2026 at the Principality Stadium in Wales. Currently, the date would not run head-to-head with AEW ALL IN, but would take place before August 30th.”

If finalized, it would mark another significant expansion of WWE’s stadium strategy in Europe, following the success of Clash at the Castle and other international Premium Live Events.

Below is WWE’s currently announced PLE calendar for 2026:

Royal Rumble — January 31, 2026

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Elimination Chamber — February 28, 2026

United Center, Chicago, IL

WrestleMania 42 — April 18–19, 2026 (two nights)

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

SummerSlam — August 1–2, 2026 (two nights)

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Money in the Bank — September 6, 2026

New Orleans, LA

If WWE does indeed run Principality Stadium in August, 2026 could shape up as one of the biggest months for stadium wrestling ever in the UK, with AEW and WWE both delivering blockbuster events—just on different weekends.