Report: WWE Creative Discussing Tony D’Angelo’s Main Roster Debut

It looks like Tony D’Angelo may soon be bringing his “family business” to the main roster.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, the NXT star’s name has been “circulating within creative recently”, with some in WWE expecting him to debut on Raw or SmackDown before the end of 2025.

In the latest episode, WrestleVotes shared a nugget of information about D’Angelo’s future, noting that a call-up is not just a possibility but something that is actively being discussed.

“Sources indicate Tony D’Angelo’s name has been circulating within creative recently, with some expecting him to debut on the main roster before year’s end,” the outlet reported.

As for what fans can expect from his character if he makes the jump, WWE is reportedly planning to keep his popular “mobster-style” gimmick, though with minor refinements.

“We’re told his mobster-style gimmick is expected to remain at this time, though it will likely be slightly refined before he hits either Raw or SmackDown. D’Angelo, a former NXT North American Champion, is said to have a strong work ethic and standout personality traits that many within the company speak highly of,” WrestleVotes added.

D’Angelo has been a fixture in NXT since his debut in 2021 and has led “The D’Angelo Family” stable, which quickly became one of the brand’s most entertaining acts. With a strong reputation backstage and fan support, it appears the “Don of NXT” could be headed for bigger business on WWE’s main stage.