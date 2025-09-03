Report: WWE Exploring Plans For Major Premium Live Event In China

WWE’s global expansion shows no signs of slowing down.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there is a growing internal push for the company to stage a premium live event in China within the next few years.

The report notes that discussions have been ongoing for several months, with Hong Kong emerging as one of the potential host cities under consideration. While no official announcement has been made, the idea reportedly has support from several influential figures within WWE.

A PLE in China would mark the company’s first live event in the country since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2016 and 2019, WWE held eight shows in China, most in Shanghai, with September dates becoming something of a tradition before the pandemic halted those plans. A return with a full-scale premium live event would represent a major step in WWE’s international strategy under the TKO Group Holdings banner.

International expansion has become a cornerstone of WWE’s business model in recent years. Events in Australia, Germany, France, and Puerto Rico have brought in significant site fees while building the brand worldwide. The company has already confirmed several international shows for the coming year, including Saudi Arabia and Australia, as well as a “Road to Royal Rumble” European tour in January 2026.

While still in the discussion phase, the push for a Chinese PLE reflects WWE’s continued efforts to expand its global footprint in untapped markets.