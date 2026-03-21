Report: WWE Finalizing WrestleMania 42 Matches, Key Plans Revealed

WWE is set to hold WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. So far, only a few matches have been officially announced, and the WWE Universe is buzzing with speculation about the match card beyond the confirmed world title matches.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins is on a collision course with a member of The Vision. However, with Bron Breakker currently injured, the status of his WrestleMania match remains uncertain. Meltzer suggested that either Rollins vs. Breakker or Rollins vs. Logan Paul is likely for the Show of Shows.

Meltzer also noted that WWE sources have not confirmed whether Breakker will be ready for WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Paul and Austin Theory are involved in a feud with The Usos on Monday Night RAW. However, Meltzer indicated that this does not rule out a potential match between Paul and Rollins in Las Vegas.

In the Women’s Tag Team Title picture, Meltzer revealed that a multi-team match is on the horizon for WrestleMania. Teams such as Charlexa, The Kabuki Warriors, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, as well as The Bella Twins, are expected to challenge The Irresistible Forces. A similar multi-team match for the WWE Tag Team Championship may also take place.

Additionally, Meltzer mentioned that country music star Jelly Roll is expected to appear at the event. He returned to WWE TV last Friday and had a conflict with The Miz and Kit Wilson. In terms of the midcard, Meltzer highlighted planned matches including Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the U.S. Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Bálor, Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn, and Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s U.S. Championship.

Speculation surrounds a Mask vs. Mask match between OG El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano II at WrestleMania, though it remains unclear whether it will take place at WrestleMania 42 or at a later date.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, GUNTHER’s direction for WrestleMania 42 is currently uncertain. He was expected to face Rey Mysterio at the event, but with Mysterio sidelined due to an injury, GUNTHER may not be featured at WrestleMania at all. Meltzer noted that there is no planned direction for the former World Heavyweight Champion at this time.