Retribution’s T-Bar Comments On Covid-19 Report

As PWMania.com previously reported, members of Retribution were not cleared to appear on WWE RAW and have reportedly gone into quarantine as a precautionary measure due to Covid-19 concerns.

T-Bar of Retribution commented on the report:

If your response to the news that people were potentially exposed to COVID-19 was “Good” then you should probably reassess your morals as a human being. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 29, 2020

Retribution’s presence was felt during the show when the lights flickered and the logo appeared during the Hurt Business’ match against Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and Mustafa Ali. In addition to that, a video package aired that recapped the group’s actions.