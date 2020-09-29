Retribution’s T-Bar Comments On Covid-19 Report

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, members of Retribution were not cleared to appear on WWE RAW and have reportedly gone into quarantine as a precautionary measure due to Covid-19 concerns.

T-Bar of Retribution commented on the report:

Retribution’s presence was felt during the show when the lights flickered and the logo appeared during the Hurt Business’ match against Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and Mustafa Ali. In addition to that, a video package aired that recapped the group’s actions.

