Rey Mysterio Explains How He Doesn’t Usually Test Out New Moves

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently appeared on an episode of the BWGS podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he doesn’t usually test out new moves before doing them as he just imagines doing them.

Mysterio said, “There’s usually no test. What happens is I get very creative visually, and I can sit by ringside and kind of… See the moves that I can possibly try and do and if I if I think I can pull it off I might try it one time at about 50% and if the other 50 I feel I can do easily then I’ll knock it out.”





