Former WWE Star Praises Becky Lynch: “She Fought For So Many Of Us”

During a recent appearance on Horror Pop After Midnight, former WWE star Tegan Nox (aka Nixon Newell) opened up about her experience working with Becky Lynch in WWE.

Nox had high praise for “The Man”:

“Dude, that was cool. Becky is such a good person in the sense of, one, she’s nice, but she fought for so many of the women in the locker room. She specifically asked to work with a lot of us, which you don’t really hear much of these days, so getting to work with her and learn from her was one of the best experiences ever, and I cannot thank Becky enough for that. She’s a cool dude. She’s a real, real cool dude.”

Earlier in 2025, Newell also spoke to The Metro about her 2023 match against Lynch, sharing her honest feelings about her performance:

“I think it could have gone a lot better on my end. That wasn’t my best performance, and I know it wasn’t. I was so incredibly nervous. I think that’s one of the few times that my nerves got the better than me in a match. So, I would have loved to have been able to run that back.”

Nox’s reflections highlight the respect and admiration she has for Lynch, as well as her own desire for growth and improvement inside the ring.

