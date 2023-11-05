Rey Mysterio Makes History At WWE Crown Jewel

The WWE United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul took place at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event from Saudi Arabia.

A member of Paul’s entourage handed him brass knuckles near the end of the match, but Rey shoved Paul, causing the knuckles to fall onto the ring. While chasing the person away from ringside, Santos Escobar grabbed the brass knuckles and placed them inside the ring. Paul recovered the knuckles and struck Rey with them while attempting a springboard dive, securing the victory.

Paul had been out of the WWE since last summer’s SummerSlam, when he defeated Ricochet in the opening match of the PLE card. Following his boxing match in Manchester, England with Dillon Danis. He challenged Mysterio to a match for the United States Championship.

Mysterio had the opportunity to make history at Crown Jewel, as there has never been a United States Championship reign that began and ended outside of the United States, according to WWE Stats. On an August episode of SmackDown, Mysterio defeated Austin Theory in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.