Rey Mysterio Makes History On Monday’s WWE Raw

Rey Mysterio was among those featured on the Money in the Bank fallout edition of WWE Raw this week as the company prepares for SummerSlam.

In the main event, Rey teamed up with Zelina Vega to face Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, and the heels went over. Following their celebration in the ring, Rhea Ripley returned to television after being sidelined by an injury a few months ago.

Over a year ago, at WrestleMania 39, the father and son had their first match in a long career, with the WWE Hall of Famer losing in a singles bout. Since then, Rey and Dominik have feuded on and off repeatedly.

WWE Stats announced on X that Rey had worked his 33rd television match since being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. As a result, he has broken Jerry Lawler’s record for the most television matches by a WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

WWE has already confirmed that Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Gunther will face off at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship, as well as Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed.