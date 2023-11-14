Rey Mysterio Undergoes Knee Surgery (Photo)

Rey Mysterio is on the sidelines due to a knee injury requiring surgery. Mysterio has suffered several knee injuries throughout his career as a result of his high-flying style.

His time away from the ring hasn’t hurt his popularity with fans, as he is one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to see him on television for some time.

Mysterio lost the United States Titles to Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel. Last week on SmackDown, Mysterio clashed with Santos Escobar, who believed Mysterio was siding with Carlito. Escobar went heel and attacked Mysterio, knocking the WWE Hall of Famer out.

Mysterio revealed today on social media that he recently underwent knee surgery. This is just one of more than ten knee surgeries he’s had since breaking into the wrestling industry. We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.

He stated, “Knee surgery was successful 🙏🏼 @dugasmd1 Now payback on @escobarwwe is on the horizon! Pagarás por los daños #Santos”