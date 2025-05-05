Rhea Ripley Calls WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat “One Of My Favorite Matches”

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley recently appeared on The Amin Show, where she discussed various topics. She mentioned that her match against Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 is one of her favorite matches of her career.

Ripley said, “I mean, it’s wild to hear that come from CM Punk. Being such a CM Punk fan growing up, it’s awesome, but honestly, I knew that us three would go out there and absolutely kill it. So seeing people react that way, it’s kind of like, it’s a nice feeling that they think the same, but at the same time, I kind of expected it. IYO, Bianca and I, we came up in NXT together. We know each other very, very well, and we’re three of the best in the women’s division, so to put us all in one match, and at WrestleMania, we’re gonna go absolutely balls to the wall. So that’s exactly what we did. It’s been put over as a five-star match for a reason, and it’s probably one of my favorite matches now as well. But like I said, Bianca, IYO, and I know each other extremely well, so you couldn’t really expect anything else.”

